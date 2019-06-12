Madison police are asking the public for help in identifying one of two suspects in a shooting and home invasion early Tuesday on the city’s Southwest Side.
The Violent Crimes Unit released a surveillance video image of the suspect Wednesday, with the hope of getting leads to identify the suspects.
“He is one of two involved in this armed home invasion and attempted homicide, where the victim was shot in the head,” said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The 42-year-old victim showed up at a hospital around 6 a.m. Tuesday, after a bullet grazed his head during the home invasion that happened about 3:40 a.m.
“The victim fought with the intruders and believed he inflicted serious facial injuries to one of the men,” DeSpain said.
Police said the crime was a targeted act of violence and the general public was not in danger.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.