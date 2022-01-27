Madison police name man arrested in crash that killed La Follette High School student

The Madison Police Department named Thursday a man who allegedly ran from a crash earlier this month that killed a 14-year-old La Follette High School student and injured another child.

Sardarius A. Goodall is facing tentative felony charges of hit-and-run involving death and hit-and-run involving great bodily harm stemming from the Jan. 15 two-vehicle crash on the Southwest Side, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in an update Thursday.

The crash killed Jeremiah Broomfield, a freshman at La Follette whose been described as a "dynamic personality," and seriously injured another 12-year-old boy in same vehicle, police have said. Both boys were passengers in the other vehicle, whose driver suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Police have previously said witnesses reported seeing a man run from the scene of the crash on the 6200 block of Schroeder Road. The man, now identified as Goodall, was initially arrested on a probation hold.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.