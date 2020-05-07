Madison police: Men and blacks more likely to be subjected to use of force

Madison police say they used force in .22% of calls for service and 3.42% of arrests last year, and, in line with their disproportionate arrest numbers, men and blacks are more likely to be subjected to force than other groups.
Decentralization, or forcefully taking suspects to the ground, was the most common force used, making up 246 of the 448 distinct uses of force in 332 citizen contacts last year, according to the department's second annual "accountability report," released Thursday.
"Active counter measures," such as kicks or punches, were the second-most common, accounting for 74 of the total. A Taser was used 40 times and one suspect was shot — Dean G. Thomas, 63, who died after police opened fire on Oct. 27 after he fired at them. Officers were cleared of any wrongdoing in the case.
The use-of-force data do not include instances of “pain compliance,” such as wrist locks or activating pressure points to encourage uncooperative suspects to comply, although those are documented by police in other ways, according to acting police chief Vic Wahl. The addition of pain compliance to use-of-force tallies would likely not significantly change department use-of-force statistics, Wahl said.
Males made up 76.1% of those subjected to force, and blacks made up 56.8%. In 2018, the most recent year for which data have been released, men made up 72.1% of arrests and blacks 48.5%. Their percentages of the Madison population, according to census data, are 49.5 and 6.8, respectively.
Police say the incidence of use of force is up from 2018, but attributable to a change in the way the department records takedowns. Beginning last year, police began recording any instance in which a suspect was moved to the ground as force. Wahl gave as an example a suspect who has been arrested and is kicking in the back of a squad car and is removed and placed on the ground to have his legs restrained.
Similarly, a more than 100% increase in the number of sustained complaints against officers — from 33 in 2018 to 74 last year — is largely due to the department's decision to track more types of violations of a standard operating procedure on police car use.
"These sustained violations are mainly minor collisions during parking/backing maneuvers that are addressed with verbal counseling," the report says.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.