Madison police: Men and blacks more likely to be subjected to use of force

Madison police say they used force in .22% of calls for service and 3.42% of arrests last year, and, in line with their disproportionate arrest numbers, men and blacks are more likely to be subjected to force than other groups.

Decentralization, or forcefully taking suspects to the ground, was the most common force used, making up 246 of the 448 distinct uses of force in 332 citizen contacts last year, according to the department's second annual "accountability report," released Thursday.

"Active counter measures," such as kicks or punches, were the second-most common, accounting for 74 of the total. A Taser was used 40 times and one suspect was shot — Dean G. Thomas, 63, who died after police opened fire on Oct. 27 after he fired at them. Officers were cleared of any wrongdoing in the case.

The use-of-force data do not include instances of “pain compliance,” such as wrist locks or activating pressure points to encourage uncooperative suspects to comply, although those are documented by police in other ways, according to acting police chief Vic Wahl. The addition of pain compliance to use-of-force tallies would likely not significantly change department use-of-force statistics, Wahl said.