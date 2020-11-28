Madison police: Man under the influence breaks into school, defecates on floor

An alarm at Wright Middle School shortly after midnight Saturday reportedly led Madison police to a pants-less, under-the-influence man who had defecated on the floor of the South Side school.

Officers were called to the middle school at 1717 Fish Hatchery Road shortly before 12:15 a.m. for an alarm that went off, police Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement, and a security guard had noticed a broken window.

A police dog was used to search the middle school and found Gerron Griffin, who has no association with the magnet school and appeared to be under the influence, Kipp said.

He wasn't wearing pants and had "recently defecated on the floor," Kipp said.

"Griffin admitted to using synthetic marijuana prior to breaking and entering into the school," he said. "Nothing else was taken or damaged."

Griffin was brought to a hospital to be looked at by medical staff before being taken to the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of burglary, Kipp said.

