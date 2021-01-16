 Skip to main content
Madison police: Man shot in leg on Far East Side

madison cop car
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police are investigating a Friday night shooting where a man was shot in the leg on the city's Far East Side.

Police Lt. Eugene Woehrle said in a statement a call came in around 8:30 p.m. with the caller saying he had been shot. Officers responded to the 100 block of Walbridge Avenue and found the man with a gunshot wound to his leg, Woehrle said.

The victim was brought to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, he said, and the Violent Crime Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.

