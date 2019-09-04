A man was arrested after inflicting serious facial injuries on a man he robbed Downtown on Saturday morning, Madison police reported.
The incident shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday on Jenifer Street at Ingersoll Street resulted in the victim being hospitalized with injuries that included a broken nose, Madison police public information officer Joel Despain said in a statement.
Kiel D. Aaron, 36, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of robbery with use of force, substantial battery and felony bail jumping.
Police said a 50-year-old man was punched, knocked to the ground, punched several more times, and robbed of money and a bag by Aaron, who was arrested Monday in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue.