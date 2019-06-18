Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
A Southwest Side man sitting on his porch with a rifle in hand was arrested Monday afternoon after threatening a person outside the residence.

Mike Mann, 48, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed, Madison police said.

The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 10 block of Park Heights Court.

"The suspect had armed himself with a small-caliber rifle and threatened the victim who was outside," said Lt. Scott Kleinfeldt.

Officers called Mann, and were able to take him into custody without incident.

