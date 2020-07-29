Madison police: Man arrested for alleged child sexual assault

-
A man was arrested Tuesday night on allegations of sexual assault involving two children, Madison police said.
Esgar Leal, 40, was taken into custody by Madison police on tentative charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, physical abuse of a child and child enticement, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Leal is accused of victimizing two children he knows, DeSpain said.
Police found Leal in a parked car on West Wingra Drive on the South Side around 9:20 p.m., according to DeSpain.
He said the Police Department's Special Victims Unit is investigating the cases.
Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
Logan Wroge is the K-12 education reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has been with the newspaper since 2015.
