Madison police make arrest in social media threat against West High School

Madison police have arrested a child in connection with a social media threat made last week against West High School.

The Snapchat message posted early last week said the school would be targeted on Monday.

“My revenge has come," the message said. "West High School, I despise your students and culture and on May 17 I will seek revenge. You can cancel school or add security that date, but that won’t stop me. I’ll simply Do it on another day … unannounced.”

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the school; charges against the child are being referred to the Dane County District Attorney's Office.

The child's name, sex, age and school were not released by police.

The Madison School District said in a statement that it was "grateful for the West High students, staff and community who came forward with important information to aid in the investigation, and the entire West High family for coming together to keep our community safe."

