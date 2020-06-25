Madison police make arrest in May 30 looting of Goodman's Jewelers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police on Wednesday arrested a man on tentative burglary charges for the May 30 looting of Goodman's Jewelers.

Goodman's Jewelers, located at 220 State Street, was one of the first stores to be looted on the first day of protests and unrest in Madison following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the police department's Burglary Crime Unit, BCU, established probable cause to arrest Kelsey Nelson, 30, for the burglary after reviewing surveillance footage.

DeSpain said video shows Nelson kicking a display and taking several items from the store around 5:30 p.m.

Nelson was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of burglary and criminal damage to property costing over $2,500.

Police are continuing to investigate the looting that occurred during the first three nights of protests at the end of May and beginning of June.

DeSpain said detectives have received a "large number" of videos and photos showing people looting stores in Madison, and they are "committed to identifying and arresting as many as possible." Police anticipate more arrests.

"All of those looting cases — and they're not just Downtown — are a high priority for our Burglary Crime Unit," DeSpain said.

