Madison police make 24 traffic stops in 1 day on East Washington Avenue

Madison police pulled over 24 drivers on East Washington Avenue Monday in an effort to crack down on speeding and hazardous driving along the thoroughfare.

Within the last month, crashes on the street have caused two deaths. A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in the 800 block June 26. A bicyclist died after getting hit by a vehicle on East Washington at Pawling Street July 2.

Officers have been conducting an "enhance enforcement project" on East Washington after the deaths and other hazardous driving.