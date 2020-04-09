Madison police looking to speak to possible witness to East Side shooting last month

Madison police are looking for public help in locating a potential witness who was in a car that was seen in the area around the time of an East Side shooting last month.
The man and car, which appears to be a white Chrysler PT Cruiser, are pictured in surveillance photos accompanying this story that police released.
Shell casings were found after shots were reported in the 800 block of Vernon Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m. on March 19, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
There were no reports of injuries or property damage, DeSpain said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crimes Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
