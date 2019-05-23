A man with significant medical needs walked away from a residential care facility in Madison Wednesday evening, with police asking the public to help find him.
Jacob Dreger, 39, left the facility in the 2300 block of Post Road at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.
"There is no indication he's the victim of a crime, but due to his medical needs, there is concern for his welfare," said Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Dreger is 39 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, red hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark gray pants, and athletic shoes with gold strips.
He walks with a limp and swings his right arm along his side when he walks.
Anyone seeing Dreger or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.