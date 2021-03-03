 Skip to main content
Madison police looking for man who robbed Far East Side bank
Madison police are investigating a bank robbery on the Far East Side Wednesday after a man reportedly fled the bank with cash.

The man entered Associated Bank, 4407 Cottage Grove Road, at around 11:15 a.m. and demanded money from the bank teller, Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said. There was no weapon in sight. The man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or submit information online at p3tips.com.

