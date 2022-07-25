Madison police looking for 2 men involved in Sunday sexual assault of woman on State Street

The Madison Police Department is investigating after woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men on State Street early Sunday morning.

The woman told Madison police that she was waiting for a rideshare driver along the 500 block of State Street Sunday when she was approached by two men, who made "sexually inappropriate comments" and "groped the woman without her consent," authorities said.

The men then allegedly led her to a nearby vehicle and drove away from the area, Madison police said, adding that the woman fought back as one of the men continued to assault her. She was ultimately able to get out of the vehicle.

Several witnesses then told authorities that they saw the woman emerge from the vehicle.

They helped her get to a safe location, Madison police said.

Anyone with more information about the incident should contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or report their tip online at p3tips.com, authorities said.