Madison police looking for 2 men involved in Sunday sexual assault of woman on State Street

The Madison Police Department is investigating after woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men on State Street early Sunday morning.
The woman told Madison police that she was waiting for a rideshare driver along the 500 block of State Street Sunday when she was approached by two men, who made "sexually inappropriate comments" and "groped the woman without her consent," authorities said.
The men then allegedly led her to a nearby vehicle and drove away from the area, Madison police said, adding that the woman fought back as one of the men continued to assault her. She was ultimately able to get out of the vehicle.
Several witnesses then told authorities that they saw the woman emerge from the vehicle.
They helped her get to a safe location, Madison police said.
Anyone with more information about the incident should contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or report their tip online at p3tips.com, authorities said.
Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa
Three buildings totaling more than 300,000 square feet are being sold at Sinsinawa, in southwestern Grant County. If the buildings are not sold to a buyer that aligns with the Dominican mission, they will be removed. About 110 people live and work on the 450-acre campus, but by 2023 that number will be reduced to about 30.
Sister Priscilla Wood, director of the Office of Arts and Cultural Heritage at Sinsinawa Mound Center, in the 500-seat Queen of the Rosary Chapel. Located in the Rotunda constructed in 1964, the building also includes a 500-seat auditorium and two museums.
A bell from the former St. Dominic Church, which was dedicated on the grounds of Sinsinawa Mound Center in 1845, is displayed near the St. Clara Convent building, one of several structures the Dominican Sisters' order is looking to sell.
Sister Quincy Howard of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, right, and Laurana Snyder, a farm coordinator on the property, converse with visitors to Sinsinawa Mound Center in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Headstones of sisters that served with the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa Mound Center maker their final resting places on the campus in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
A post office which services the Sinsinawa Mound Center and employs a single worker, shares the property owned by the Dominican Sisters order in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Sister Toni Harris, prioress of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, views the grounds of the campus last week from a dining hall. Outside the window at left is the St. Clara Convent building constructed in 1899, which is among those being sold.
Father Samuel Mazzuchelli, who migrated to the U.S. from Italy at age 22 in 1828, began missionary work in 1930, the same year he was ordained as a Catholic priest. He came to southwestern Wisconsin in the late 1830s and in 1847 formed a community of Dominican Sisters at Sinsinawa.
Sister Quincy Howard of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa takes in the sweeping views from an upper floor of a dormitory building that is among those being sold. The property is on one of the highest points in southwestern Wisconsin.
Working to the secure future of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa and the order’s home at Sinsinawa Mound Center, Sister Quincy Howard, an urban planner, pauses in the resting place of members who’ve died since its founding in 1847. With few women entering the congregation, Sinsinawa is being downsized.
Laurana Snyder, a horticulturalist and farm coordinator for property owned by the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is among those renting some of the 120 acres of farmland on the property. Snyder is hoping farming opportunities expand on the property in an effort to assist small farmers.
The center is being downsized with the sale of three large buildings as few Sisters enter the Dominican order each year.
Nicole Doyle, the sole employee of a post office which services the Sinsinawa Mound Center in Sinsinawa, Wis. converses with visitors to the office Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
A sculpture depicting Father Samuel Mazzuchelli shares the grounds of the Sinsinawa Mound Center in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Produce plots are tended on the grounds of the Sinsinawa Mound Center in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
A pair of historic buildings dating to the mid and late-1800’s share the grounds of the Sinsinawa Mound Center in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Bread made on the grounds of the the Dominican Sisters’ Sinsinawa Mound Center is offered for sale in the center’s gift store in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
A cornerstone of the Saint Clara Convent, founded in 1847, is displayed on the building on the campus of Sinsinawa Mound Center in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Sister Quincy Howard of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, right, and Laurana Snyder, a farm coordinator on the property, converse with visitors to Sinsinawa Mound Center in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Headstones of sisters that served with the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa Mound Center maker their final resting places on the campus in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
A post office which services the Sinsinawa Mound Center and employs a single worker, shares the property owned by the Dominican Sisters order in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Sister Quincy Howard of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa walks among the outdoor gardens of the community’s Mound Center in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
A fort built in 1832 by George Wallace Jones during the Black Hawk War stands on the grounds of the Sinsinawa Mound Center in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Sister Quincy Howard of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa takes in the sweeping views from an upper floor of a dormitory building that is among those being sold. The property is on one of the highest points in southwestern Wisconsin.
Distinctive diamond-shaped windows comprise a wall of a hallway between buildings on the campus of Sinsinawa.
Working to the secure future of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa and the order’s home at Sinsinawa Mound Center, Sister Quincy Howard, an urban planner, pauses in the resting place of members who’ve died since its founding in 1847. With few women entering the congregation, Sinsinawa is being downsized.
Artwork created by members of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa is displayed on the walls of the Sinsinawa Mound Center in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Stained glass windows rim the Queen of the Rosary Chapel on the campus of the Sinsinawa Mound Center.
Laurana Snyder, a horticulturalist and farm coordinator for property owned by the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is among those renting some of the 120 acres of farmland on the property. Snyder is hoping farming opportunities expand on the property in an effort to assist small farmers.
A 500-seat auditorium at Sinsinawa Mound Center occupies one level of the 94,600-square-foot Rotunda building.
A fire that occurred at a Downtown apartment building late Monday morning that rendered the structure "uninhabitable" has displaced four residents, but resulted in no injuries, the Madison Fire Department said.
Two people were taken to a local hospital with injuries – one of them being cited for reckless driving – Thursday morning after a vehicle with four occupants struck a tree and flipped over on the city's North Side, the Madison Police Department said.