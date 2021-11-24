Madison police lieutenant videotaped engaging in sexual relations in his squad car resigns

A Madison police lieutenant recorded by a bystander having sexual relations with a woman in his squad car in the parking lot of a Farm and Fleet has resigned, the Madison Police Department announced Wednesday.
An internal police investigation found Lt. Reginald Patterson "violated multiple department policies, and a separation from service was deemed the appropriate action," the department said in a statement.
This story will be updated.
