Madison police: Large disturbance at roller rink turns into several fights, pepper spray used
alert top story

Madison police said a large disturbance at a Southwest Side roller rink Friday night involving mostly juveniles turned into several fights, resulting in officers using pepper spray and drawing in more than two dozen law enforcement officers from surrounding jurisdictions.

Police were called to the roller skating center around 8:35 p.m. for "reports of a large number of unsupervised minors causing a disturbance," Lt. Michael Richardson said in a statement. Upon arriving at Fast Forward Skate Center, 4649 Verona Road, an estimated 250 people were inside the business, Richardson said, when a fight started.

The fight escalated and eventually the crowd spilled out into the parking lot where several large fights were happening simultaneously, he said, which included people climbing on top of a police squad at one point.

Richardson said one adult, who had a Taser-style weapon taken away after allegedly trying to use it another person, and two juveniles were arrested.

"Members of the crowd attempted to disrupt one of these arrests and pepper spray was required to protect the arresting officers from these individuals and secure the arrest," he said, adding a Madison police officer had a minor injury in the arrest.

To break up the fights and restore order, Richardson said, 27 officers responded from at least five law enforcement agencies, while the Madison Fire Department staged ambulances nearby in case they were needed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345 or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers anonymously at 608-266-6014 and online at p3tips.com.

