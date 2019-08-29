A man identifying himself as a Dane County Sheriff's deputy attempted to manipulate a Williamson Street small business owner into giving him $2,000 in a drawn out scam.
Nikki Anderson, who owns Change Boutique, said the man falsely informed her over the phone that she had failed to appear for jury duty and was in contempt of court. The scammer knew Anderson’s previous and current residences and other information like her date of birth.
“It really felt like he was following me,” Anderson said.
According to Anderson, the man talked to her on the phone for over an hour before money was ever mentioned. The man offered his name and a badge number, and Anderson could hear the sounds of a walkie-talkie and police codes in the background.
“At every step of the way I felt like I asked the right questions, and he provided very reasonable answers to validate why this was a legitimate process I was going through,” Anderson said.
The man falsely explained that she could either handle the outstanding fines at the Public Safety Building downtown or he would have an officer dispatched to her. Anderson said he told her to keep the call connected or else it would be a signal that she was evading law enforcement.
Ultimately, the man directed her to withdraw $2,000 from her bank account and then purchase re-loadable gift cards in specific amounts at a Pick ‘n’ Save grocery store. Anderson said she realized she was the victim of a scam when she was at the cash register. Meanwhile, the man on the phone was becoming “agitated,” Anderson said.
“I just got super scared,” Anderson said.
After telling the scammer she would not be purchasing the pre-paid cards, the man hung up.
Last June, a similar incident occurred in which a man falsely identified himself as a Dane County Sheriff's deputy and convinced a woman that she needed to resolve an outstanding warrant for missing jury duty by "posting bail" in the form of gift cards.
Madison Police information officer Lorie Anderson said these scams can seem believable due to the use of personal information. However, she said information like addresses can be easily accessed online.
“The Madison Police Department wants to remind individuals that no law enforcement agency would conduct business of this nature over the phone,” she said in an incident report.
The MPD sees other fraud cases where scammers pose as a police officers, Madison Gas and Electric employees or representatives from federal programs and ultimately ask for money.
The public information officer reminded people to never give any personal or identifying information over the phone because the identify of the caller cannot be confirmed. Further, there is technology that allows people to create fake numbers in caller ID, which makes it “next to impossible for law enforcement to investigate.”
Victims of fraud can report incidents to the Federal Trade Commission.
Nikki Anderson said she wanted to make people aware of what happened to her, so that they can be prepared in case they get a scam call.
“I know I would have been so much better prepared had I known this was something to have a flag up about,” Anderson said.