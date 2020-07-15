Madison police investigating whether 2 reports of gunfire on West Side related

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police said they are investigating whether two reports of gunfire on the West Side around mid-day on Wednesday might be connected.

The first reports were of gunfire near Watts Road and Gammon Road with two cars speeding from the area, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A short time later, more shots were reported at Whitney Way and Schroeder Road, with witnesses reporting bullets being fired between two cars that appear to be similar to those described in the Watts Road and Gammon Road incident, DeSpain said.

The recent surge in gun violence is “a top priority” of the department’s Violent Crime Unit, DeSpain said.

Homicides and hate crimes top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.