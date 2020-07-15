Madison police investigating whether 2 reports of gunfire on West Side related

Madison police said they are investigating whether two reports of gunfire on the West Side around mid-day on Wednesday might be connected.
The first reports were of gunfire near Watts Road and Gammon Road with two cars speeding from the area, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
A short time later, more shots were reported at Whitney Way and Schroeder Road, with witnesses reporting bullets being fired between two cars that appear to be similar to those described in the Watts Road and Gammon Road incident, DeSpain said.
The recent surge in gun violence is “a top priority” of the department’s Violent Crime Unit, DeSpain said.
