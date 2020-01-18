Madison police investigating West Side homicide

The Madison Police Department's Violent Crime Unit is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday inside an apartment on McKenna Boulevard on the West Side.

A preliminary investigation indicated the victim, believed to be an adult male, was targeted police, spokesman Sgt. Blake Hoefs said.

Police had not yet identified the victim, who suffered gunshot wounds. The Dane County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police, along with Madison Fire Department personnel, were sent to the 1900 block of McKenna Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

It is the city's first reported homicide of the year. Last year the were four homicides in the city.

Police are asking those in the community who might have information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

