Madison police investigating West Side homicide on Christmas Eve
Madison police investigating West Side homicide on Christmas Eve

Madison squad car very close shot
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon on the West Side.

A person of interest in the homicide has been detained, police Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a short statement late Tuesday night. The homicide happened Christmas Eve around 4:15 p.m. on the 900 block of South Midvale Boulevard, Hartman said.

"The investigation is still in the very early stages, but at this time we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community," he said.

Hartman said the victim died from a shooting inside a home on Midvale Boulevard.

He said the Madison Police Department's Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation, and updates "will be provided as the investigation allows."

