Madison police said they are investigating a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on East Washington Avenue on Thursday night.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, a witness reported seeing someone shooting from one vehicle at another vehicle heading outbound on East Washington Avenue near Interstate 39/90//94, and officers searching the area located several shell casings, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

Sun Prairie police located the suspect vehicle abandoned in Sun Prairie, and evidence was found in the vehicle indicating that it was involved in a shooting, Hartman said.

A police dog was brought in, but no arrests were made, and no victims have been found, Hartman said, adding that it is not believed that there is any threat to the community.

The owner of the vehicle was contacted, but that person was not believed to be involved in the shooting, Hartman said.

Police said further evidence and video was being processed.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

