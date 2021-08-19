Madison police investigating two shootings at same intersection on consecutive nights

For the second consecutive night Thursday, shots rang out at an intersection on Madison's East Side.
The Dane County 911 Center said gunfire was reported at 8:10 p.m. in the 300 block of North Marquette Street in the Worthington Park neighborhood. Police closed the street south of East Washington Avenue for about two hours as they investigated the scene, with several squad cars near the intersection of Marquette and Hauk streets, where the shooting appeared to have occurred.
Police were at the same location 24 hours earlier, after gunfire was reported at the intersection just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police recovered two shell casings but no injuries or damage was reported.
It wasn't clear Thursday night whether anyone was hit in the second shooting, and police on the scene declined to comment. But neighbors reported one home was struck.
The area, especially the Mobil gas station at East Washington and Marquette, had been a hot spot for gunfire and other criminal activity in past years, including a fatal shooting in 2017 in the parking lot of the gas station.
Anyone with information about the shootings is being asked to contact police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com.