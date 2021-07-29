Madison police investigating two separate incidences of battery on Far East Side

A group of people who were beating a victim with wooden clubs scattered as police arrived at Reindahl Park Wednesday morning.

Police were able to catch and arrest five of the assailants, who were booked in Dane County Jail on multiple charges including felonies. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Madison police spokesperson Lorie Anderson said in a statement.

In a separate incident also at Reindahl Park Wednesday afternoon, a verbal dispute became physical after a suspect struck a victim in the face with a gulf club. The victim was taken to an area hospital by family members and the suspect was arrested and booked in Dane County Jail Anderson said.

