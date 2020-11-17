Madison police investigating targeted shooting on East Side

The Madison Police Department is investigating a targeted shooting that took place on the East Side Tuesday afternoon.
A woman told officers she pulled into a parking lot on the 200 block of Cottage Grove Road at around 1:25 p.m. when another car came in behind her, Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said. A man with a gun got out of the car that came in behind her, and he started shooting at the woman's car while she was still inside.
The man got back in the car he came from and sped away from the scene.
DeSpain said the woman's car was hit multiple times, but the woman was not hit. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene and were still there as of 3:45 p.m.
The shooting is believed to be targeted based on the initial investigation.
