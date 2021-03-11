Madison police investigating 'targeted' shooting at gas station involving recently stolen car

Madison police are investigating a "targeted" shooting at a gas station Thursday morning that involved a recently stolen car.

An occupant of the stolen car fired multiple shots at another car that was at a gas pump at the Shell gas station, 950 S. Park St., at around 8:15 a.m., Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said. Both cars fled from the gas station shortly after the shooting, which is believed to be a targeted incident with both parties known to each other, based on the initial investigation.

A window near the front entrance of the gas station was hit by one of the bullets.

Officers later found the car that was shot at, Grigg said. None of its occupants were injured, and there were no other injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or submit information online at p3tips.com.

