Madison police are investigating the dead of a woman in her 40s, who was found inside her East Home home Wednesday.

While the death is considered suspicious, "it is too early in the investigation to determine if a homicide occurred," police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

Police arrived at the home in the 3400 block of Richard Street at about 4:30 p.m., and were continuing to collect evidence at the scene, Fryer said.

