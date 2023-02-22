Madison police are investigating the dead of a woman in her 40s, who was found inside her East Home home Wednesday.
While the death is considered suspicious, "it is too early in the investigation to determine if a homicide occurred," police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.
Police arrived at the home in the 3400 block of Richard Street at about 4:30 p.m., and were continuing to collect evidence at the scene, Fryer said.
Art of the Everyday: A recap of May in photos from Wisconsin State Journal photographers
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.