Madison police investigating spree of handgun thefts from vehicles on West Side

Handgun, generic file photo

Madison police said they are investigating three handgun thefts from vehicles on the West Side this month.

A Scranton Court resident reported a weapon missing Thursday after inadvertently leaving their pickup truck unlocked, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A Sayner Court homeowner reported a similar crime Wednesday, and the weekend of May 9-10 a man on Stonebridge Drive said a Berretta 9mm was stolen from the glovebox after he left his car unlocked, DeSpain said.

DeSpain said police prefer people keep weapons in their locked homes.

