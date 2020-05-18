Madison police investigating spree of handgun thefts from vehicles on West Side

-
Madison police said they are investigating three handgun thefts from vehicles on the West Side this month.
A Scranton Court resident reported a weapon missing Thursday after inadvertently leaving their pickup truck unlocked, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
A Sayner Court homeowner reported a similar crime Wednesday, and the weekend of May 9-10 a man on Stonebridge Drive said a Berretta 9mm was stolen from the glovebox after he left his car unlocked, DeSpain said.
DeSpain said police prefer people keep weapons in their locked homes.
Jeff Richgels
Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal
