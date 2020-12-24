Madison police investigating spree of business burglaries, 1 arrest made

Madison police are investigating a spree of recent business burglaries, with one man arrested in one case and suspected in some of the others.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to Wonder Bar Steakhouse, 222 E. Olin Ave., for a person observed inside the business on security cameras, officer Tyler Grigg said in a report.

As officers were setting up a perimeter, Alejandro Jose Reyes Mencia, 25, was seen running from the front door across a snow-covered field toward the Alliant Energy Center. Officers chased him and with help from a Maple Bluff police dog, Reyes was arrested, Grigg said.

Police searched Reyes Mencia and reported finding 1.1 grams what they suspected was heroin and three crack cocaine pipes. While in the back of a squad car, Reyes Mencia lost consciousness and stopped breathing, and officers began life-saving measures, including administering Narcan, Grigg said.

After a medical evaluation at a local hospital, Reyes Mencia was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary to a building, and resisting/obstructing an officer.