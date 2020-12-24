Madison police investigating spree of business burglaries, 1 arrest made

Madison police are investigating a spree of recent business burglaries, with one man arrested in one case and suspected in some of the others.
Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to Wonder Bar Steakhouse, 222 E. Olin Ave., for a person observed inside the business on security cameras, officer Tyler Grigg said in a report.
As officers were setting up a perimeter, Alejandro Jose Reyes Mencia, 25, was seen running from the front door across a snow-covered field toward the Alliant Energy Center. Officers chased him and with help from a Maple Bluff police dog, Reyes was arrested, Grigg said.
Police searched Reyes Mencia and reported finding 1.1 grams what they suspected was heroin and three crack cocaine pipes. While in the back of a squad car, Reyes Mencia lost consciousness and stopped breathing, and officers began life-saving measures, including administering Narcan, Grigg said.
After a medical evaluation at a local hospital, Reyes Mencia was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary to a building, and resisting/obstructing an officer.
Reyes Mencia is believed to be involved in multiple recent non-residential burglaries in the South Park Street corridor and the Burglary Crime Unit is continuing the investigation, Grigg said.
The Burglary Crime Unit also is investigating a trio of business burglaries that likely are linked, as all are in same area on Independence Lane and had back doors forced open either Friday night or early Saturday morning, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Cash and electronics were stolen in the break-ins at The Playing Field, 255 Independence Lane; Saul Tax Services, 2249 Independence Lane; and Mozita's, 2239 Independence Lane, Despain said.
And on Friday about 8:15 p.m., shortly after the close of business at Scrubs & Beyond, 4640 E. Washington Ave., an employee heard someone trying to get into the locked, common service door, Grigg said in a report.
Police arrived quickly and learned from the employee that the person was still inside, though he burglar fled at that moment, with officers giving chase but eventually losing sight of him, DeSpain said.
The burglar left behind multiple tools and pry marks on the door of the business, DeSpain said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.
