Madison police investigating spree of burglaries; Fitchburg and Dane County also put out warnings

Madison police are investigating a spree of burglaries since Friday, while Fitchburg police and the Dane County Sheriff's Office both put out warnings about the crimes.
On Friday about 1:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Artisan Drive on the Far East Side on a report of a residential burglary, Sgt. Ryan Gibson reported.
A resident told police he heard his garage door opening, and when he went to check he saw two males inside his car in the garage. The resident yelled at the suspects, who ran to a nearby vehicle that contained at least two other people, Gibson said.
The resident determined that the burglars made it inside the home, and several items were stolen from inside, Gibson said.
No arrests have been made.
Two additional cases were reported later on Friday morning, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
A family living on Havey Road on the North Side reported electronics, a purse, a wallet, and a 2017 Volkswagen Golf stolen overnight following a break-in to their home, DeSpain said.
One family member thought a backdoor might have been inadvertently left unlocked, DeSpain said.
In the other case, homeowners on Hill Creek Drive on the Far West Side also had burglars enter their house, stealing items that included a purse and keys to a BMW X5, which also was stolen. The SUV was found abandoned on Randolph Drive shortly after 8 a.m.
On Sunday shortly after 6:15 a.m., burglars stole purses, wallets, car keys, and garage door openers from an occupied home on Timberwood Drive on the Southwest Side, DeSpain said in a statement.
A homeowner told police a family member had left for work around 6:15 a.m. but did not close the overhead garage door. About five minutes later, the victim heard sounds of rustling in the kitchen, and soon spotted an intruder in the house, DeSpain said.
Video from a neighboring home showed four young men approaching the home that was burglarized on foot after getting out of a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Honda CRV, DeSpain said.
A 2018 red Honda CRV had been stolen earlier in the morning from a Fitchburg address, DeSpain said.
No arrests have been reported.
Meanwhile, Fitchburg police said in a statement that “We continue to receive reports of unlocked cars entered overnight and burglaries resulting from garage door openers left in these cars. In many cases, the suspects entered the garage in search of cars and keys. Unfortunately, we have also had several cases where the suspects have entered the home through an unlocked door in the garage.”
Fitchburg police reminded people to keep vehicles locked and remove garage door openers and other valuables from them, keep garage doors closed and locked and disable remotes.
On Wednesday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported that car thefts and break-ins of unlocked vehicles and homes continue to plague the county, as it reminded people to secure their belongings to protect themselves against these crimes of opportunity.
The Sheriff’s Office took reports of stolen vehicles in the last 24 hours in Deerfield, the town of Bristol and the village of Windsor, as well as numerous reports of unlocked vehicles being rifled through for items of value, and numerous reports of thefts from autos in Deerfield Tuesday morning, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
