Madison police investigating spree of burglaries; Fitchburg and Dane County also put out warnings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police are investigating a spree of burglaries since Friday, while Fitchburg police and the Dane County Sheriff's Office both put out warnings about the crimes.

On Friday about 1:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Artisan Drive on the Far East Side on a report of a residential burglary, Sgt. Ryan Gibson reported.

A resident told police he heard his garage door opening, and when he went to check he saw two males inside his car in the garage. The resident yelled at the suspects, who ran to a nearby vehicle that contained at least two other people, Gibson said.

The resident determined that the burglars made it inside the home, and several items were stolen from inside, Gibson said.

No arrests have been made.

Two additional cases were reported later on Friday morning, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A family living on Havey Road on the North Side reported electronics, a purse, a wallet, and a 2017 Volkswagen Golf stolen overnight following a break-in to their home, DeSpain said.

One family member thought a backdoor might have been inadvertently left unlocked, DeSpain said.