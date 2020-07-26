Madison police investigating Southwest Side shooting as homicide after 1 man dies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police are investigating a shooting on the Southwest Side Saturday night as a homicide after one of the victims succumbed to his injuries.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds after responding to shots fired at Schroeder Road and Chapel Hill Road at around 9:36 p.m. Saturday, Lt. Kipp Hartman said. One of the men was described as having life-threatening injuries, while the other was in stable condition.

Both men were taken to UW Hospital, Sgt. Jennifer Hannah said.

It is unknown if the man succumbed to his injuries late Saturday or early Sunday, Hannah said. There is no update on the second victim at this time.

A spokeswoman from the Dane County 911 Center said initial reports late Saturday were that both men had been shot in the head.

The Madison Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with related information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit information online at P3Tips.com.

