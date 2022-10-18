 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison Police investigating smashed vehicle windows on Near East Side

Police lights siren squad car

Madison Police are investigating reports of about two dozen vehicles with smashed windows on the Near East Side Sunday morning. 

Madison Police are investigating reports of roughly 22 vehicles with smashed windows on the Near East Side sometime early Sunday morning.

Many of the damaged vehicles were parked on streets in the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood, police said. The actions appear to be random vandalism rather than theft, they said.

"We obviously don't know the exact time that this happened, but we began responding to calls just after 8 a.m. on Sunday morning," police spokesman Officer Hunter Lisko said. "There were some items taken, mostly of lower dollar value. I believe one person had a laptop stolen.

"We don't have a clear motive at this point, but it doesn't appear that anyone attempted to steal the vehicles, and so we're looking at this as more of a damage to property case than an attempt at auto theft," Lisko said. "The case is assigned to a detective, and the investigation is ongoing."

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

