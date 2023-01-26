 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Madison police investigating smash-and-grab burglary at Far East Side sandwich shop

Police squad car lights

Madison police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at a Far East Side sandwich shop overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Officers were sent to Jimmy John's, 1791 Theier Road, around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday after a manager arrived at work and found someone had smashed a window and entered the business overnight, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

Officers will review digital and physical evidence collected at the scene, Fryer said.

No arrests have been reported.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Clever cat uses video doorbell to get back inside house

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics