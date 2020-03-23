Madison police investigating shots fired Saturday on West Side, Monday on Far East Side

Madison police said they are investigating shots fired incidents early Saturday on the West Side and early Monday on the Far East Side.
There were no reports of injuries or property damage, police spokesman Joel DeSpain reported.
The first incident involved a Starlight Drive resident reporting that he thought he heard fireworks in the early morning hours Saturday, and officers finding multiple shell casings along the nearby Southwest Commuter Path around noon, DeSpain said.
In the second incident, several officers were dispatched about 12:40 a.m. to the 900 block of Vernon Avenue after several community members and Madison firefighters from Station Five, 4418 Cottage Grove Road, reported hearing a volley of suspected gunshots, DeSpain said.
While no shell casings were reported found, officers felt this was likely a legitimate weapons violation, and not fireworks, DeSpain said.