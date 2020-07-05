Madison police investigating shots fired on Southeast Side

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two houses and one vehicle were hit by multiple shots fired on the Southeast Side Saturday night, Madison police reported.

Officers arrived on the 4900 block of Spaanem Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday after reports of shots fired, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said. Multiple shell casings were found on the street, and one vehicle and two houses had been hit. Both houses were occupied at the time, one with adults and the other with adults and children.

The vehicle, which was parked in a driveway on the 4900 block of Spaanem Avenue, was hit multiple times, Gibson said. There were no injuries reported.

There were possibly two groups of people shooting at one another before fleeing the area, according to the initial investigation, and neither the vehicle nor the houses seem to have been targeted.

The investigation is ongoing by the police department's Violent Crime Unit.

