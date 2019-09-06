As Amanda Woods argued with a man later identified as Lew Jefferson early Friday over splitting a crack cocaine purchase, a friend urged Woods, “don’t get killed over a ten-dollar rock,” according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.
The friend told police she was being sarcastic at the time, the complaint states. Hours later she would learn that Woods had been stabbed to death, and that the man she had seen arguing with Woods over the cocaine would be arrested and charged with killing Woods.
Jefferson, 58, of Madison, was charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide for stabbing Woods to death. According to the complaint, Woods had managed to call a friend, telling her, “I just got stabbed.” That prompted two friends to run from the apartment where they found Woods lying on a grassy area near the intersection of Darbo Drive and Clyde Gallagher Avenue, on Madison’s East Side.
