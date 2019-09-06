Police siren lights light bar squad car
Madison police say they are investigating shots being fired on the East Side on Thursday night, with no injuries reported.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Worthington Avenue shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday on a report of shots fired, Sgt. Kurt Wege said in a statement.

Arriving officers located multiple casings of varying calibers in the road, but found no damage or injured people, Wege said.

