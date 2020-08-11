Madison police investigating shots fired on East Side that left 1 with life-threatening injury

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police are investigating a shooting on the city's East Side Tuesday that left one person hospitalized with a life-threatening injury.

Based on the initial investigation, the person was shot when people in two vehicles exchanged gunfire on East Washington Avenue near Lexington Avenue at around 11:45 a.m., Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. A house and another car that was not involved were also hit by bullets.

Officers are also investigating several other locations where shots were fired that seem to be connected to the shooting.

No arrests have been made yet, DeSpain said.

The Madison Police Department's Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation.

