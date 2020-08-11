Madison police investigating shots fired on East Side that left 1 with life-threatening injury

Madison police are investigating a shooting on the city's East Side Tuesday that left one person hospitalized with a life-threatening injury.
Based on the initial investigation, the person was shot when people in two vehicles exchanged gunfire on East Washington Avenue near Lexington Avenue at around 11:45 a.m., Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. A house and another car that was not involved were also hit by bullets.
Officers are also investigating several other locations where shots were fired that seem to be connected to the shooting.
No arrests have been made yet, DeSpain said.
The Madison Police Department's Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation.
Gun violence tops recent notable crimes in Madison area
Dozens of shots fired by multiple assailants at West Side Madison park; 3 people hit
Judge declines to toss charges against 2 women in attack on state senator
Madison police investigate 2 different shootings on East Side Friday and Saturday
Woman attacked while out for run on Capital City Trail, Fitchburg police say
White man arrested after making 'racially derogatory' comments to 2 Black teen girls, Madison police say
Bail for Madison man accused of murdering his 13-year-old daughter is set at $1 million
Man tries to burglarize home by throwing brick through window, Madison police say
Woman seriously injured in T-bone crash on East Washington Avenue, Madison police say
Police looking for man involved in Middleton hit-and-run
Man arrested after fighting, yelling homophobic slurs at bar-goers, Madison police say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.