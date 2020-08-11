You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison police investigating shots fired on East Side that left 1 with life-threatening injury
0 comments
alert top story

Madison police investigating shots fired on East Side that left 1 with life-threatening injury

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison police car (copy)
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police are investigating a shooting on the city's East Side Tuesday that left one person hospitalized with a life-threatening injury. 

Based on the initial investigation, the person was shot when people in two vehicles exchanged gunfire on East Washington Avenue near Lexington Avenue at around 11:45 a.m., Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. A house and another car that was not involved were also hit by bullets. 

Officers are also investigating several other locations where shots were fired that seem to be connected to the shooting.

No arrests have been made yet, DeSpain said.

The Madison Police Department's Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation. 

Gun violence tops recent notable crimes in Madison area

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics