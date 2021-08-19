 Skip to main content
Madison police investigating shooting that injured one on city's East Side
MADISON | EAST SIDE

Madison police investigating shooting that injured one on city's East Side

For the second night in a row, Madison police responded to gunfire near the intersection of North Marquette and Hauk streets on the city's East Side.

 Molly DeVore

A 40-year-old man was in stable condition Thursday after being shot on Madison’s East Side at the same intersection where shots rang out the night before but didn’t hit anyone.

The Dane County 911 Center said gunfire was reported at 8:10 p.m. in the 300 block of North Marquette Street in the Worthington Park neighborhood. Two homes near the intersection of Marquette and Hauk streets were also hit, Madison police Lt. Paul Bauman said, and officers recovered nine shell casings.

Bauman said he did not think the shooting victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police were at the same location 24 hours earlier, after gunfire was reported at the intersection just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police recovered two shell casings, but no injuries or damage was reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the two shootings were related, and no suspects had been identified in the Thursday shooting, Bauman said. Police had Marquette south of East Washington Avenue closed for about two hours as they investigated the scene.

The area, especially the Mobil gas station at East Washington and Marquette, had been a hot spot for gunfire and other criminal activity in past years, including a fatal shooting in 2017 in the parking lot of the gas station.

Anyone with information about the shootings is being asked to contact police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com.

The latest victim, a 40-year-old man, was reported in stable condition.

