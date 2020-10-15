Madison police investigating several shots fired on the North Side that left at least 1 injured

Madison police are investigating several shots fired on the North Side Thursday that left at least one person injured.

Officers responded to the area of Trailsway Street and Brentwood Parkway at around 5:58 p.m. for a report of a person with a rifle and several shots fired, Sgt. Angela Straka said. A number of callers had reported seeing some cars in the area and one person running from the scene. Witnesses also said a person had been shot.

Straka said a 41-year-old victim was later found at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries resulting from the shooting.

The shooting is not believed to be random. The Madison Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit also responded to the scene and is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

