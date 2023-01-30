Madison police investigating robbery of North Side credit union

Madison police are investigating a robbery Thursday of a North Side credit union.
Shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, police were sent to the UW Credit Union, 1422 Northport Drive, on an alarm and then were notified it was a robbery, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Officers were told a man walked into the credit union and handed the teller a note demanding money, then left with cash, Fryer said.
A police dog was brought in to help with tracking and police are reviewing digital evidence, but no arrests have been reported, Fryer said.
