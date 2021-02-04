Madison police investigating robbery at Pancheros Mexican Grill after man flees with cash

The suspect who robbed Pancheros, 402 S. Gammon Road, at around 2:20 a.m. Thursday was described as being 20 to 30 years old wearing a black mask and red jacket, Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said.

The man entered the store through the back door and ordered one employee to get down to the ground while telling two other people to empty the cash register. He implied that he had a gun, but it was not seen as the man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.