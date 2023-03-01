Madison police said they are investigating “numerous” reports of gunshots on the South Side on Wednesday morning.

Officers were sent to the area of Bram and Koster streets around 10:35 a.m. after the "numerous" reports of gunshots, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers were at the scene about 11 a.m., searching for evidence and talking to witnesses, Fryer said.

No injuries or property damage had been reported and no arrests have been made, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.