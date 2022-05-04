 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison police investigating report of 5-8 gunshots on Southwest Side

Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

Madison police are investigating after multiple people called 911 to report hearing five to eight gunshots on the Southwest Side Wednesday afternoon. 

Police responded to the reports around 1:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Axel Avenue, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers were still on scene around 2 p.m. searching the area for shell casings and property damage, Fryer said. 

