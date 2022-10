Madison police investigating rash of break-ins to unlocked apartments

Madison police are investigating after receiving multiple reports of a man entering unlocked apartments near the UW-Madison campus.

Officers responded to The James apartment complex, 432 W. Gorham St., just before 2:45 p.m. Sunday, police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in a statement. One victim reported being sexually assaulted while the man was in their apartment, Kimberley said.

Police describe the suspect as being a Black male in his late 20s approximately 6' tall with short dreads.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.