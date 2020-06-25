Madison Police investigating potential hate crime after woman reports being burned by lighter fluid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police are investigating a potential hate crime after a woman reported being doused in lighter fluid and set on fire while at a stop light early Wednesday morning.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Althea Bernstein, an 18-year-old biracial woman, told police she stopped her vehicle at the intersection of West Gorham Street and State Street at about 1 a.m. when she was approached by four white men, one of whom yelled a racial epithet.

She reported one of the men then used a spray bottle to douse her in lighter fluid and threw a flaming lighter on her, causing the liquid to ignite on her face and neck, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Bernstein said she was able to extinguish the flames and drive home. Her mother encouraged her to go to a hospital, where she said she was treated for burns and will need to make follow-up visits to access additional medical care.

Bernstein told police that hospital staff said the burns were caused by lighter fluid. Investigators are looking at surveillance images to see if any of the assault was captured on camera, DeSpain said.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or by computer at P3Tips.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.