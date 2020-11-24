 Skip to main content
Madison police investigating possible stabbing on North Side
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

Madison police are investigating a possible stabbing on the North Side Tuesday. 

A spokesperson with the Dane County 911 Center said the call for the possible stabbing came in at 4:11 p.m. from the Northport Drive area.

Madison police Lt. Shannon Blackamore said the department is investigating a "weapons offense" that occurred on the North Side at around 4:20 p.m. Blackamore did not say how many people were involved, where exactly the incident took place or provide any other details Tuesday evening.

