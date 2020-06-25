Madison Police investigating possible hate crime after woman reports being burned by lighter fluid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police are investigating a possible hate crime after a woman reported being doused in lighter fluid and set on fire while at a stop light early Wednesday.

Althea Bernstein, an 18-year-old biracial woman, told police she stopped her vehicle at the intersection of West Gorham Street and State Street at about 1 a.m. when she was approached by four white men, one of whom yelled a racial epithet.

At the time, Madison police were in a standoff in another part of Downtown with protesters after some of them tore down two statues, assaulted a state senator and threw an explosive device into the City-County Building.

Bernstein told police one of the men used a spray bottle to douse her in lighter fluid and threw a flaming lighter on her, causing the liquid to ignite on her face and neck, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

Bernstein said she was able to extinguish the flames and drive home. Her mother encouraged her to go to a hospital, where she said she was treated for burns and will need to make follow-up visits.

