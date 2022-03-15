Madison police investigating possible arson of Ukrainian flag on East Side

Madison police said Tuesday they are investigating the possible arson of a Ukrainian flag on the East Side overnight Sunday into Monday.

A woman who lives in the 1700 block of Winnebago Street called police around 7:30 a.m. Monday after she noticed her Ukrainian flag missing and burnt debris in her yard where the flag had been hanging, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The woman said she last saw the flag around 7 p.m. Sunday, Fryer said.

The investigation is ongoing, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.