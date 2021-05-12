Madison police investigating pair of robberies, 1 armed, on South and Southwest sides

Madison police are investigating a pair of robberies on the South and Southwest sides Wednesday afternoon and early morning in which a backpack, purse and more were stolen off two victims.

Officers responded to an armed robbery near the intersection of Todd Drive and Post Road at around 1:25 p.m. and made contact with a 15-year-old boy who was robbed of his backpack and other items, Madison police Lt. Eugene Woehrle said. The boy had just gotten off a bus and was walking home when someone in a heavily tinted silver SUV that had some damage pointed a gun at the boy and followed him before robbing him and speeding off.

The person who robbed the boy is described as a younger Black male, possibly a teenager, and 5-foot-5 wearing a blue camouflage ski mask.

About 12 hours earlier, officers responded to a robbery on the 3900 block of Dallas Drive at around 1:25 a.m., Madison police Officer Gracia Rodriquez said. A 52-year-old woman was returning home, and her garage door would not close. The woman then went to see what may be obstructing the door when a man appeared, walked up to the woman, grabbed her purse and ran away.

A K9 and a drone operator responded to the scene to search for the man, but he was not found. He is described as a Black male, about 20 to 30 years old and 5-foot-9.