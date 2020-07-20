You are the owner of this article.
Madison police investigating North Side stabbing that sent victim in hospital
Madison police investigating North Side stabbing that sent victim in hospital

Madison police are investigating a stabbing on the North Side on Saturday night that sent the victim to a local hospital.

The stabbing happened shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Ridgeway Avenue, Sgt. Kimberly Alan said in a statement.

Few details were release on the stabbing and Alan said the incident would be updated by the Violent Crime Unit as more information is available.

